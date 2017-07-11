OUR TURN: Community Policing

The benefits of community policing have been well documented and various programs are in use in cities across the nation including here in our area.

Still, you don’t have to watch too many of our newscasts to know that more can be done, and we could not be prouder of the people in Ascension Parish who are doing something innovative. A collaboration of law enforcement, community volunteers, faculty and students from LSU and children in the neighborhood all pitched in to build a new community playground as part of the Ascension Sheriff’s new substation in Donaldsonville.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley described the project as a labor of love and a unique pathway for his department to connect with the community it serves. The playground is set to open in August. It’s this type of collaborative initiative that makes all of our communities better places to live, one neighborhood at a time.

