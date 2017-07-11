Officials announce additional community meetings on BREC Baton Rouge Zoo

The Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury voted 7-1 Tuesday, July 11 to approve a proposal to change requirements for future bulkhead construction along False River.More >>
The Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury voted 7-1 Tuesday, July 11 to approve a proposal to change requirements for future bulkhead construction along False River.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
A man who says he witnessed the deadly crash involving a Baton Rouge police unit and a pedestrian says the officer was driving “crazy” at the time.More >>
A man who says he witnessed the deadly crash involving a Baton Rouge police unit and a pedestrian says the officer was driving “crazy” at the time.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
A judge has thrown out a temporary restraining order that allowed a popular bar near LSU to remain open and serve alcohol.More >>
A judge has thrown out a temporary restraining order that allowed a popular bar near LSU to remain open and serve alcohol.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.More >>
"I told you I would do it" is what police say Navar Beverly told his mother after he allegedly strangled his stepfather.More >>
"I told you I would do it" is what police say Navar Beverly told his mother after he allegedly strangled his stepfather.More >>