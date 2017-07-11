Officials announce 7 additional community meetings on BREC Baton Rouge Zoo

Information provided by City of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park. BREC announced six meetings last week. The Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee is adding seven additional community meetings. BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight has been invited to attend all of the additional meetings; however, the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park will be on hand for all 13 meetings.

"Every citizen has a role to play in building community and creating sustainable community investment across our East Baton Rouge Parish. The vitality of our Baton Rouge Zoo at Greenwood Park and democracy relies upon the active participation of every person," stated committee member, Becky Bond.

According to a written statement, the group saw the need for additional meetings to offer a balance in diversity; reaching across lines of race, culture, class, and location to gather participants.

Meetings planned:

• July 11 – Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road, 6pm

• July 11 – City of Baker Council Meeting, Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road, Baker, LA 6pm

• July 12 – City Center Development District, Piccadilly Cafeteria, 6406 Florida Blvd., 8:00 am

• July 13 – Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road, 6pm

• July 22 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr., Dr., 9:00 am

• July 25 – CADAV Community Meeting, Scotlandville Library, 7373 Scenic Hwy., 6:00 pm

• August 1 – Central Library, 11260 Joor Road, Central, LA, 6pm

• August 01 – Baton Rouge Airport, Conference Room, 2nd Floor, 3:30 pm

• August 3 – Zachary Library, 1900 Church Street, Zachary, LA ; 6pm

• August 8 – Independence Park Theatre, 7500 Independence Blvd, 6pm

• August 10 – Federation of GBR Civic Associations, Goodwood Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., 6:00 pm

• August 14 – Greenwood Waterfront Theater, 13350 Hwy. 19, 6pm

• August 24 –Visit Baton Rouge Board Meeting, 359 3rd Street, 12 noon

