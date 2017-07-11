Officials announce 7 additional community meetings on BREC Baton Rouge Zoo

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 11.More >>
The benefits of community policing have been well documented and various programs are in use in cities across the nation including here in our area.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.More >>
The 23rd Judicial District Court reported David Johnson, 40, of Geismar, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in the beating death of Monica Johnson, 45, in 2015.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
