Leaders hold meetings for public input on BREC Baton Rouge Zoo proposal

Information provided by City of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park. BREC announced six meetings last week. The Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee is adding seven additional community meetings. BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight has been invited to attend all of the additional meetings; however, the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park will be on hand for all 13 meetings.

"Every citizen has a role to play in building community and creating sustainable community investment across our East Baton Rouge Parish. The vitality of our Baton Rouge Zoo at Greenwood Park and democracy relies upon the active participation of every person," stated committee member, Becky Bond.

According to a written statement, the group saw the need for additional meetings to offer a balance in diversity; reaching across lines of race, culture, class, and location to gather participants.

Meetings planned:

July 11 – Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Rd., 6 p.m.

July 11 – City of Baker Council Meeting, Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Rd., Baker, 6 p.m.

July 12 – City Center Development District, Piccadilly Cafeteria, 6406 Florida Blvd., 8 a.m.

July 13 – Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Rd., 6 p.m.

July 22 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., 9 a.m.

July 25 – CADAV Community Meeting, Scotlandville Library, 7373 Scenic Hwy., 6 p.m.

August 1 – Central Library, 11260 Joor Rd., Central, 6 p.m.

August 1 – Baton Rouge Airport, Conference Room, 2nd floor, 3:30 p.m.

August 3 – Zachary Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary, 6 p.m.

August 8 – Independence Park Theatre, 7500 Independence Blvd, 6 p.m.

August 10 – Federation of GBR Civic Associations, Goodwood Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., 6 p.m.

August 14 – Greenwood Waterfront Theater, 13350 Hwy. 19, 6 p.m.

August 24 – Visit Baton Rouge Board Meeting, 359 3rd St., 12 p.m.

Tuesday night was the first of many additional meetings to get feedback and address concerns about moving the zoo out of north Baton Rouge. The zoo's director told the small crowd that the zoo could eventually close if it stays where it is. BREC's commission meets in August to decide whether or not to move forward with the plan and look for a new spot to relocate.

“Once we are able to secure the land, then we begin to talk to different groups about how do we fund this. Our last option will be to talk to taxpayers. We will do everything we can possibly do before we start talking to the public about helping to fund this move,” said Carolyn McKnight, BREC superintendent.

There are more public meetings happening in July and August. The meetings can be viewed on BREC's Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES: