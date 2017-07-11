Florida highlights second day of SEC Media Days - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Florida highlights second day of SEC Media Days

HOOVER, AL (WAFB) -

Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.

Tuesday, July 11

  • Florida -- Jim McElwain
  • Georgia -- Kirby Smart
  • Mississippi State -- Dan Mullen
  • Vanderbilt -- Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

  • Alabama -- Nick Saban
  • Kentucky -- Mark Stoops
  • Missouri -- Barry Odom
  • Texas A&M -- Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

  • Auburn -- Gus Malzahn
  • Ole Miss -- Hugh Freeze
  • South Carolina -- Will Muschamp

Friday, coverage will switch to SWAC Media Day as the Southern Jaguars and defending champion and arch-rival Grambling University get ready for the last ever SWAC Championship game.

