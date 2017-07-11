Florida highlights second day of SEC Media Days

Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.

Before people start trying to revise history at SEC Media Days, a reminder about last year's #LSU - Florida football game. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/9KpFBPAtfC — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 9, 2017

Tuesday, July 11

Florida -- Jim McElwain

Georgia -- Kirby Smart

Mississippi State -- Dan Mullen

Vanderbilt -- Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama -- Nick Saban

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops

Missouri -- Barry Odom

Texas A&M -- Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

Auburn -- Gus Malzahn

Ole Miss -- Hugh Freeze

South Carolina -- Will Muschamp

For a full schedule of appearances, including players, click here.

Friday, coverage will switch to SWAC Media Day as the Southern Jaguars and defending champion and arch-rival Grambling University get ready for the last ever SWAC Championship game.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.