Florida highlights second day of SEC Media Days

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 11.More >>
Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.More >>
The 23rd Judicial District Court reported David Johnson, 40, of Geismar, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in the beating death of Monica Johnson, 45, in 2015.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers passed dozens of laws this year that will overhaul the criminal justice system. The goal is to reduce Louisiana’s prison population by 10 percent over the next 10More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
"I told you I would do it" is what police say Navar Beverly told his mother after he allegedly strangled his stepfather.More >>
