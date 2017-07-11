Man faces life in prison after pleading guilty in estranged wife's bludgeoning death

An Ascension Parish man is looking at spending the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his estranged wife.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported David Johnson, 40, of Geismar, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in the beating death of Monica Johnson, 45, in 2015. Officials said the plea was entered the day before jury selection was expected to start in David Johnson’s first-degree murder trial.

A conviction on second-degree murder in Louisiana carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation or parole. Judge Thomas Kliebert said David Johnson will be formally sentenced on Sept. 11, 2017.

According to court documents, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Canterbury Park Drive in Geismar on Aug. 9, 2015. Reports stated Monica Johnson was found dead in the back yard of the home.

Documents also stated detectives confirmed David Johnson strangled the victim and beat her with a baseball bat. They added the weapon was found in a ditch near the home.

