Probation & parole officers brace for bigger caseloads

Louisiana lawmakers passed dozens of laws this year that will overhaul the criminal justice system. The goal is to reduce Louisiana’s prison population by 10 percent over the next 10More >>
Louisiana lawmakers passed dozens of laws this year that will overhaul the criminal justice system. The goal is to reduce Louisiana’s prison population by 10 percent over the next 10 years. But lawmakers failed to give any extra resources to the office that will absorb those extra offenders once they're out.More >>
Derrius Guice was like a kid in a candy store at SEC Media Days on Monday in Hoover.More >>
Derrius Guice was like a kid in a candy store at SEC Media Days on Monday in Hoover.More >>
A three-year starter along the defensive line for the Tigers, Christian LaCouture is returning for a fifth year after missing all of 2016 with a knee injury.More >>
A three-year starter along the defensive line for the Tigers, Christian LaCouture is returning for a fifth year after missing all of 2016 with a knee injury.More >>
The Southeastern Conference held the first of its four-day media pilgrimage on Monday from Hoover, Alabama at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel.More >>
The Southeastern Conference held the first of its four-day media pilgrimage on Monday from Hoover, Alabama at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>