Guice says he's growing into leader for LSU Tigers

Derrius Guice was like a kid in a candy store at SEC Media Days on Monday in Hoover.

All smiles and bright colors, like the pink sports coat and the red bow tie. Beneath the surface, the Heisman Trophy Candidate from Catholic High told reporters the most important thing he's done this summer, which was nothing like a vacation, was grow up as a leader for Ed Orgeron's Tigers.

“The most important thing I have done this summer, I would say, is to mature more," said Guice, who turned serious after a series of silly smiles.

Derrius Guice says the most important thing he's done this summer is mature & become a leader for #LSU @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/w2yzdtmIAZ — Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) July 10, 2017

"I have a lot of guys that are looking up to me. The freshman that just came in and the guys older than me, I just have to be more studious of the game. I have to be more aware that I am a leader whether I want to be or not," admitted the junior, who was relatively unknown nationally a year ago when Leonard Fournette was roaming the halls in Hoover.

“I tend to block out the comparison. That is a man who I have looked up to for the past four to five years," Guice said. "Ever since he was here, I had a great time learning from him, as I learned a lot."

Guice has rushed for 1,823 yards and 18 touchdowns despite only starting six games in his two years with the Tigers. Guice also received first team All-SEC honors from both the league's coaches and the AP. In 2016 he scored the longest running touchdown in LSU history at 96 yards in the Tigers' win over Arkansas, and set the school's single-game rushing record with 285 yards and three touchdowns in their win over Texas A&M.

