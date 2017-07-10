Coach O talks quarterbacks, Guice, and Alabama

Arkansas head coach, Brett Bielema, covered the 48 hours he was awake for the birth of his baby girl, to a meeting years ago with Ed "Bebe" Orgeron at SEC Media Days on Monday.More >>
At SEC Media Days on Monday SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, was asked about division realignment within the conference. The main school in question being Auburn University and whether they may end up moving to the SEC East.More >>
First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.More >>
The wildest four days of the college football offseason are upon us. It’s officially talking season.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
