St. Mary Parish detective seeking two men who reportedly shoplifted from Bayou Vista Walmart

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking information on two men who reportedly stole multiple items from the Walmart in Bayou Vista.

Deputies responded to two separate complaints about shoplifters at the Bayou Vista Walmart. Officials were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspects. The two suspects reportedly stole suitcases, men's work boots, a kitchen mixer, and other articles of clothing. The suspects were reportedly confronted by a store employee, but continued to walk out of the store.

Officials say the suspects left the store in a light-colored vehicle. They also say the two theft occurred around 7 p.m. on June 22 and at 7:40 p.m. on June 25.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960. Information can also be anonymously emailed to crimewatch@stmaryso.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.