New details released in investigation into officer-involved shooting in Mamou

Detectives with Louisiana State Police are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 6 in Mamou that left one man dead and a deputy injured.

RELATED: Deputy injured, man killed during early morning attempted burglary investigation

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted at the request of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office since it was one of their deputies that was involved in the incident.

Officials say just after 4 a.m. on July 6, the deputy was dispatched to a call about a reported theft of an ATV and cleared that call. Upon resuming patrol in the nearby area, the deputy then made a traffic stop on an ATV on Retton School Rd. at Chad Ln. Officials say the deputy made contact with the driver of the ATV, later identified as Dejuan Guillory, 27, and his passenger, Dequince Brown, 21.

The report states the deputy asked both for their IDs, which neither had. LSP officials say during this initial interaction, Guillory struck the deputy in the head, knocking him to the ground, dazing him. They say the deputy may have briefly lost consciousness at this point. The deputy was then able to stand back up and drew his firearm. He issued verbal commands to Guillory to lie on the ground. Guillory reportedly obeyed and the deputy then attempted to handcuff Guillory.

During handcuffing, a struggle ensued. Officials say Brown approached the deputy from behind and began to choke and bite him. During the struggle with the two, LSP says the deputy shot Guillory with his issued firearm.

The deputy then returned to his unit and called for assistance.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Investigators still need to examine ballistics, trajectory, toxicology, DNA analysis, autopsy report, and need to conduct additional interviews. The deputy's unit was equipped with an in-car camera system. LSP has possession of that footage and will be conducting an analysis of that footage.

Preliminary information in this investigation suggests a handcuff was only applied to Guillory's right arm. During the struggle, the handcuff was significantly damaged and had to be cut from Guillory's body after the autopsy.

LSP asks for the community's patience as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.