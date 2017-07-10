LDH secretary discusses options for cutting Hep-C drug costs

Each year in Louisiana, doctors' offices are filled with patients affected by Hepatitis C, a viral disease that can lead to liver damage or failure. The Louisiana Department of Health reports there are 73,000 people in the state living with Hep-C. Around half (35,000) are uninsured or depend on Medicaid and the state to pay for treatment.More >>
A man from Florence, Mississippi was arrested in Ascension Parish for reportedly impersonating a police officer, pulling over a vehicle while using flashing lights, then pursuing the vehicle.More >>
A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. will be closed for repairs, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The bridge will be closed as soon as rush hour ends Monday.More >>
One man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a murder that happened Sunday night in the Gardere area in Baton Rouge.More >>
A former LSU football player has come to the rescue of a family that was separated because of the August 2016 flood.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
