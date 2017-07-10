Miss. man arrested in Ascension Parish for reportedly impersonating police officer

A man from Florence, Mississippi was arrested in Ascension Parish for reportedly impersonating a police officer, pulling over a vehicle while using flashing lights, then pursuing the vehicle.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say Timothy Wright, 51, was arrested Monday, July 10 on charges of impersonating a police officer and reckless operation.

On Saturday, July 8, deputies received information that Wright was driving a vehicle with flashing lights and stopped another vehicle. The victim thought the incident was suspicious when Wright exited his vehicle not wearing a police uniform and then drove away. Wright reportedly pursued the vehicle for some time before driving away. A license plate for Wright's vehicle was obtained, leading to his arrest.

Wright was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has currently been set.

