Former LSU football player, charity league helps reunite family of flood victims

A former LSU football player has come to the rescue of a family that was separated because of the August 2016 flood.

9News shared their story last month. When Todd McClure got wind of it, he and a group of do-gooders jumped in to help.

Dosha Banguel has got her work cut out for her. Packing up a house full of memories and personal belongings isn't something anyone really likes to do, but she has never been happier.

When the rain came down last August, her ceilings, walls, and floors were damaged. She gutted her house down to the studs, but didn't have enough insurance coverage to rebuild. A month later, her neighbor's tree crushed her roof. She continued to live there, but her four children, two of them wheelchair-bound, have been living with their grandmother ever since. Banguel told 9News last month she desperately wanted her family under the same roof.

“I want my home straight, and I want my kids back home,” said Banguel.

The Zachary Charity League (ZCL) heard her cry for help and reached out to former Atlanta Falcons center and LSU football great, Todd McClure. Board member, Christy Turner, said McCclure, who is from the area, had already started raising money for flood victims.

“We just saw it on the news and we thought, this is something in the Zachary area we could help with Todd's money from the flood,” said Turner.

They didn't just help. They bought Banguel another mobile home. It comes furnished with a washer, dryer, and refrigerator. “I found out today that I have a purchase agreement being printed up right now,” said Banguel.

The past year has been a big struggle, to say the least. It took a lot of patience, but Banguel persevered thanks to a few angels, she said, who carried her through the storm.

"There have been people go above and beyond and treated me like I feel any human should be treated, with respect and compassion. I got that. I'm blessed, better than blessed,” said Banguel.

Banguel's trailer is expected to arrive in two weeks. Click here to find out more on how to help the ZCL continue to help others.

