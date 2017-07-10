EBRSO seeking woman accused of using stolen credit card to buy $800+ of merchandise

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit to make more than $800 worth of purchases.

According to reports, the woman entered a pharmacy on June 25 and bought $812 worth of Visa gift cards. She then reportedly used the gift cards to make purchases at Dollar General, Walmart, Franks Restaurant, and Church's Chicken.

The suspect is described as a black female who was last seen wearing khaki pants and a purple t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Call 225-344-7867.

