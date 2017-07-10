Greenwell Springs Rd. closed for most of afternoon due to overturned dump truck

Greenwell Springs Rd. was closed between Hooper and Denham due to a dump truck on its side for much of Monday afternoon.

Officials say there was spilled sand all over the roadway and they had to wait for the Department of Public Works to bring tractors to clear the sand. The driver of the truck reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Greenwell Springs Rd. reopened to traffic around 6 p.m.

