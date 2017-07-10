Greenwell Springs Rd. closed due to overturned dump truck

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit to make more than $800 worth of purchases.More >>
A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. is closed for repairs, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
Arkansas head coach, Brett Bielema, covered the 48 hours he was awake for the birth of his baby girl, to a meeting years ago with Ed "Bebe" Orgeron at SEC Media Days on Monday.More >>
Greenwell Springs Rd. is closed between Hooper and Denham due to a dump truck on its side.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
On July 7, Bellmead police arrested a man who was riding a bicycle drunk with his 9-year-old nephew.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
