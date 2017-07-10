Greenwell Springs Rd. closed due to overturned dump truck - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greenwell Springs Rd. closed due to overturned dump truck

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: Central Fire Department Source: Central Fire Department
CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

Greenwell Springs Rd. is closed between Hooper and Denham due to a dump truck on its side. 

Officials say there is spilled sand all over the roadway and they are waiting for the Department of Public Works to bring tractors to clear the sand. The driver of the truck reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident. 

