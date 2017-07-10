Suspect riding bike accused of burglarizing home in Gonzales, stealing meds and pickup truck

The Gonzales Police Department is seeking information about a person accused of a residential burglary that happened early in the morning on Sunday, July 9.

Officials say the suspect was able to get into the home through a rear window that he reportedly smashed. Once inside, the suspect allegedly rummaged through the house and stole a bottle of prescription pain killers and the homeowner's 2004 black Chevy Avalanche truck with license plate number AR9506.

Surveillance footage from a neighboring house shows the suspect circling homes riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information on this suspect or the wereabouts of the stolen Avalanche should contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

