Nicholson bridge south of Brightside to be closed for emergency repairs

Each year in Louisiana, doctors' offices are filled with patients affected by Hepatitis C, a viral disease that can lead to liver damage or failure. The Louisiana Department of Health reports there are 73,000 people in the state living with Hep-C. Around half (35,000) are uninsured or depend on Medicaid and the state to pay for treatment.More >>
A man from Florence, Mississippi was arrested in Ascension Parish for reportedly impersonating a police officer, pulling over a vehicle while using flashing lights, then pursuing the vehicle.More >>
A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. will be closed for repairs, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The bridge will be closed as soon as rush hour ends Monday.More >>
One man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a murder that happened Sunday night in the Gardere area in Baton Rouge.More >>
A former LSU football player has come to the rescue of a family that was separated because of the August 2016 flood.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
