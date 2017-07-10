Nicholson bridge south of Brightside reopens ahead of schedule

The bridge along LA Hwy. 30 near Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge was reopened Wednesday afternoon following emergency repairs.

The bridge is located on Nicholson Drive (Hwy. 30), about 500 feet southeast of Brightside Drive and before Gardere Lane.

The bridge was closed on July 10 for crews to make emergency repairs, and it was expected to be closed for approximately five weeks.

The bridge will remain load posted at 10T/15T.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in early 2018, but a routine inspection found the timber-supported bridge had severe deterioration in most of its substructure, requiring immediate closure, according to state transportation workers.

DOTD workers reinforced the timber with steel, a quick and common repair for timber bridges until more permanent repairs can be made.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.