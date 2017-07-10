Nicholson bridge south of Brightside expected to reopen mid August

A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. is expected to reopen mid August, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The closure is just past the LSU Carrol L. Herring Fire and Emergency Training Institute (LSU FETI).

Officials announced Friday, July 14 that the bridge should reopen in five weeks.

While there is heavy traffic on that stretch of roadway on most any day, the traffic is particularly heavy on the days of LSU home football games. The first home game of the upcoming season scheduled for September 9.

If the weather cooperates, the bridge should be open in time for that first home game.

The bridge is held up by timber piers and has remained open thanks to temporary repairs on the substructure, but after an inspection of the bridge was recently conducted, it was determined the bridge needed to be closed to make further repairs.

"This is an example of why bridge inspections are an important part of what we do at DOTD,” said DOTD secretary Shawn Wilson. “Our number one priority is safety and when a bridge is deemed unsafe, we have to take the necessary steps to remedy the situation. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the patience of the traveling public."

Drivers headed southeast on Nicholson Dr. should take Lee Dr. to Burbank Dr., or take Burbank directly from Nicholson near LSU to Gardere Ln. or Bluebonnet Blvd., and then back to Nicholson. Drivers headed northwest should take Bluebonnet Blvd. or Gardere Ln. to Burbank Dr., then to Lee Dr. back to Nicholson, or stay on Burbank to connect with Nicholson near LSU.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2018.

