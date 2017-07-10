Nicholson bridge south of Brightside to be closed for emergency repairs

A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. will be closed for repairs, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The bridge will be closed as soon as rush hour ends Monday.

This closure is just past the LSU Carrol L. Herring Fire and Emergency Training Institute (LSU FETI). DOTD says the bridge is unsafe and needs repairs immediately.

The bridge is held up by timber piers. The bridge has remained open thanks to temporary repairs on the substructure, but after a bridge inspection was conducted, it was determined the bridge needed to be closed to make further repairs.

"This is an example of why bridge inspections are an important part of what we do at DOTD,” said DOTD secretary Shawn Wilson. “Our number one priority is safety and when a bridge is deemed unsafe, we have to take the necessary steps to remedy the situation. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the patience of the traveling public."

Drivers headed southeast on Nicholson Dr. should take Lee Dr. to Burbank Dr., or take Burbank directly from Nicholson near LSU to Gardere Ln. or Bluebonnet Blvd., and then back to Nicholson. Drivers headed northwest should take Bluebonnet Blvd. or Gardere Ln. to Burbank Dr., then to Lee Dr. back to Nicholson, or stay on Burbank to connect with Nicholson near LSU.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2018. It is not currently clear how long the bridge will be closed for repairs.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.