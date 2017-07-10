Woman accidentally calls detective about drop off of contraband to St. Mary Parish jail; 3 charged

Three people have been charged with drug offenses after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says a woman accidentally called one of their detectives about the drop off of contraband items.

Officials say a detective with the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section received a phone call from a woman, later identified as Leandrea Fuselier, 32, of New Iberia, saying she wanted to arrange a drop off of contraband items at the jail. The detective was quickly able to determine she had called the wrong number and began an investigation.

Narcotics detectives were then able to find evidence that Fuselier and a man, Jeremy Green, 33, also of New Iberia, were conspiring with an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, Kurwin Lewis, 36, of New Iberia, to bring drugs to the jail. Officials say Fuselier arranged a meeting at a gas station in the Jeanerette area on Friday, July 7 to deliver the drugs. Narcotics agents met Fuselier and Green there and detained them.

Officials report there was also a child in the vehicle at the time of the meeting. Detectives got consent to search the vehicle and reportedly found a brown paper bag containing synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana, Valium, Adderall, tobacco, and a cell phone. Fuselier and Green were both arrested and taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lewis remains behind bars. No bail has been set at this time.

The charges for Fuselier, Green, and Lewis are as follows:

Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) with the intent to distribute

Possession of schedule I narcotics (synthetic cannabinoids) with the intent to distribute

Possession of schedule IV narcotics (Valium) with the intent to distribute

Possession of schedule II narcotics (Adderall) with the intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor

Conspiracy to enter contraband into a penal institution

