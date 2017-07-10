Coastline researchers partner with company in the Netherlands

A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. will be closed for repairs, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The bridge will be closed as soon as rush hour ends Monday.More >>
A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. will be closed for repairs, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The bridge will be closed as soon as rush hour ends Monday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit to make more than $800 worth of purchases.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit to make more than $800 worth of purchases.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
Arkansas head coach, Brett Bielema, covered the 48 hours he was awake for the birth of his baby girl, to a meeting years ago with Ed "Bebe" Orgeron at SEC Media Days on Monday.More >>
Arkansas head coach, Brett Bielema, covered the 48 hours he was awake for the birth of his baby girl, to a meeting years ago with Ed "Bebe" Orgeron at SEC Media Days on Monday.More >>
Greenwell Springs Rd. is closed between Hooper and Denham due to a dump truck on its side.More >>
Greenwell Springs Rd. is closed between Hooper and Denham due to a dump truck on its side.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
Fawaz Olarenwaju Animasaun, 27, is one of two people named in a federal indictment for charges of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, as well as aiding and abetting.More >>
Fawaz Olarenwaju Animasaun, 27, is one of two people named in a federal indictment for charges of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, as well as aiding and abetting.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>