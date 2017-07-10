Coastline researchers partner with company in the Netherlands

Governor John Bel Edwards hopes a new partnership will help Louisiana fend off a sinking coastline.

The Water Institute of the Gulf and Deltares, a company in the Netherlands, will be doing research together about combating floods and restoring coastlines. A new research facility is under construction along the Mississippi River near the Port Allen Bridge. The governor says he expects to create 4,000 new jobs with this expansion.

“We’ve got to have the very best minds in the business,” Edwards said. “From all across the world, right here in Louisiana, guiding us in the area of water management science.”

Officials say the new facility should be finished by the end of this year.

