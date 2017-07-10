WANTED: Suspect accused of burglarizing daiquiri shop by climbing in drive-thru window

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect they say is responsible for burglarizing the Cajun Daiquiri Shop in Donaldsonville.

Officials say the robbery occurred at the Cajun Daiquiri Shop, located at 600 Marchand Ave., on Wednesday, June 28 during the early morning hours. In the surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen entering the shop by breaking the drive-thru window, then climbing in. The suspect can be seen checking the cash register, then putting a cup full of coins in his pocket and leaving the store through the busted window.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, a call must be made immediately.

