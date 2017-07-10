WANTED: Woman believed to be connected to felony theft

Governor John Bel Edwards hopes a new partnership will help Louisiana fend off a sinking coastline.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards hopes a new partnership will help Louisiana fend off a sinking coastline.More >>
Three people have been charged with drug offenses after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says a woman accidentally called one of their detectives about the drop off of contraband items.More >>
Three people have been charged with drug offenses after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says a woman accidentally called one of their detectives about the drop off of contraband items.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect they say is responsible for burglarizing the Cajun Daiquiri Shop in Donaldsonville.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect they say is responsible for burglarizing the Cajun Daiquiri Shop in Donaldsonville.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Sulphur native and world-renowned voice actor Randy Schell died in a sky-diving accident Sunday in Houston.More >>
Sulphur native and world-renowned voice actor Randy Schell died in a sky-diving accident Sunday in Houston.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>