WANTED: Woman believed to be connected to felony theft

Source: Baker Police Department Source: Baker Police Department
BAKER, LA (WAFB) -

The Baker Police Department needs your help to find a woman who is believed to be connected to a felony theft investigation.  

Officials say the theft happened at a local business.  

The suspect was captured on surveillance video.  

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

