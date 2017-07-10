Sterling demonstrator lawsuit: Imani, Muhammad, Pollard, Nichols - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sterling demonstrator lawsuit: Imani, Muhammad, Pollard, Nichols, Cheney, Onuoha

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Below is the lawsuit filed on behalf of Blair Imani, Akeem Muhammad, Raae Pollard, Samantha nichols, Tammy Cheney, Alexus Cheney, Victor Onuoha, Karen Savage, Cherri Foytlin, Alisha  Feldman, Antonio Castanon Luna, Nadia Salazar Sandi, Daniel Liebeskind, Finn Phoenix, and Leah Fishbein. 

Powered by Frankly