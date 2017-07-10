Three lawsuits filed on behalf of 2016 Alton Sterling demonstrators

Three different lawsuits have now been filed on behalf of demonstrators who took part in protests after last year's officer-involved shooting that left Alton Sterling dead.

Former Mayor Kip Holden, Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, and former State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson are named in the suits, as well as dozens of Baton Rouge police officers, state police troopers, and sheriff deputies, each named directly.

The suits were filed in New Orleans on behalf of at least 13 protesters and 2 journalists.

In the three separate lawsuits, they claim the city leaders conspired to take away freedom of speech rights by controlling where and how protesters could voice their anger in the aftermath of the Alton Sterling shooting.

A WAFB news employee arrested during the same time frame is not part of the lawsuit.

