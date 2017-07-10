Deputies: Known gang member out on parole accused of murdering man

The suspect accused of murdering a man is a known gang member, deputies say.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Eric Robertson, 23, is a member of the Big Money Block Boyz Gang.

Records from the 19th Judicial District Court show that Robertson pleaded guilty in March 2016 to racketeering, conspiracy to racketeering, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to six years hard labor, but was given credit for time served. He is currently on parole until February 2020.

Additionally, Robertson was convicted for simple burglary and theft of a firearm in 2013.

His latest arrest is for the shooting that happened on Sunday, July 9 in the 1900 block of Mariner Dr. at roughly 11:30 p.m.

The victim, Andre Wright, 25, of St. Gabriel, allegedly tried to break up a fight between Robertson and Wright's brother. The two were reportedly fighting over a female.

The report states that Robertson pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting.

Wright was taken to the hospital by a family member, but later died.

Robertson was arrested the day after the shooting.

Robertson is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $220,000 bond.

