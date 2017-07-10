Arrest made in Gardere area murder

One man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a murder that happened Sunday night in the Gardere area in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Addis Police Department, took one man into custody Monday, July 10 for the murder of Andre Wright, 25, of St. Gabriel.

Eric Robertson, 23, of Addis, was arrested and is charged with second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials say there was a physical altercation between Robertson and Wright's brother over a female. Then when Wright tried to intervene, Robertson allegedly shot him several times and then fled the scene.

According to EBRSO, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Mariner Dr. at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

The victim, Wright, was taken to the hospital by a family member, but later died.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.