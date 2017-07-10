25-year-old man killed during shooting in Gardere area

A 25-year-old man from St. Gabriel died Sunday night after being shot in Baton Rouge.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Mariner Dr. at roughly 11:30 p.m.

The victim, Andre Wright, was taken to the hospital by a family member, but later died.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

