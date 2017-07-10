Back-to-School events, supply drives

The first day of school is right around the coroner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.

If you have an event that you would like listed on this page, please email news@wafb.com.

SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS:

The Salvation Army is taking registration for those in need of school supplies. The sign-up process begins Monday, July 10 and continues through July 12. To sign up, parents must go to the Salvation Army Church, 4025 West Brookstown Dr., from 10 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You must bring proof of income, the grade of your child, and the child's birth certificate *or report card. Children K through 12th qualify.

BRAVE will host an event on Saturday, August 12 at The Family and Youth Services Center on Government Street in Baton Rouge. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. until noon. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies.

