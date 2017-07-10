Grand jury fails to indict duo accused of 2014 murder at custom car shop

A grand jury failed to indict a duo accused of murdering a man back in 2014.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury pretermitted the case against Leslie Ferguson and Devante Courtney.

A grand jury is not responsible for deciding whether or not a person is guilty or innocent. Rather, a grand jury determines whether there is enough evidence for a case to move forward. An indictment is required to move forward with charges.

A pretermitted case means the jury decided there was not enough evidence to move forward, but also enough evidence to continue the investigation. However, the individual can no longer be held in prison while that happens.

The prosecution can bring the case back for another grand jury review if new evidence is available.

Grand jury cases are not open to the public.

Ferguson and Courtney are accused of killing Nicholas Brumfield , 23, on May 31, 2014. It happened outside a custom car shop on Greenwell Springs Rd.

According to the original information released by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Ferguson was named as a suspect after he was arrested in April 2015 on unrelated charges.

In March 2017, Courtney turned himself in to authorities. He was released from the prison on July 7, 2017 due to the grand jury decision.

Ferguson, however, remains behind bars on a bond of $13,500 for the unrelated charges.

