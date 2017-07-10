LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to lead off SEC Media Days

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 10.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 10.More >>
A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, will be held to raise money for Deputy Nick Tullier's continued recovery after he was shot in the police ambush attack on July 17, 2016.More >>
A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, will be held to raise money for Deputy Nick Tullier's continued recovery after he was shot in the police ambush attack on July 17, 2016.More >>
First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.More >>
First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.More >>
The former star of the reality television show "Sons of Guns" is expected back in court to answers accusations of rape and incest.More >>
The former star of the reality television show "Sons of Guns" is expected back in court to answers accusations of rape and incest.More >>
WAFB's Cheryl Mercedes kicked up her heels for a good cause.More >>
WAFB's Cheryl Mercedes kicked up her heels for a good cause.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Columbus rescue teams have responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where its being that a couple along with a baby that are stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street bridge.More >>
Columbus rescue teams have responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where its being that a couple along with a baby that are stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street bridge.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>
Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>