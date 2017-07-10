LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks on day 1 of SEC Media Days

First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will speak Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Before the event got started, Jacques Doucet caught up with former LSU defensive tackle Marcus Spears.

"It is a slap in the face. I will say. Look we booked people for homecoming, just to get them paid. You know! And now Florida has made LSU homecoming. This is crazy to me. This is crazy to me. Now you've created this big matchup. Not only all the things that happened last year, now when you book teams for homecoming it's supposed to be a guaranteed win, so you can have coronation, and Miss Florida can enjoy the celebration and all the alumni give money! We'll see what the Tigers do."

Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.

Monday, July 10

Arkansas -- Bret Bielema

LSU -- Ed Orgeron

Tennessee -- Butch Jones

Tuesday, July 11

Florida -- Jim McElwain

Georgia -- Kirby Smart

Mississippi State -- Dan Mullen

Vanderbilt -- Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama -- Nick Saban

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops

Missouri -- Barry Odom

Texas A&M -- Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

Auburn -- Gus Malzahn

Ole Miss -- Hugh Freeze

South Carolina -- Will Muschamp

