WAFB's Cheryl Mercedes shows off her dancing skills for a good cause

WAFB's Cheryl Mercedes kicked up her heels for a good cause.

The event was a fundraiser for the Arc of East Ascension. Cheryl was one of many competitors in the dance event and she did an impressive tango routine with her partner.

The competition was fierce.

Cheryl and her partner did not win overall, but they did take home the "Spiciest Couple" award for their dance.

Even better, they did it while raising money for Arc, an organization that helps out people with disabilities.

Way to go, Cheryl! Great work!

