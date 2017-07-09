SEC Media Days 2017 are upon us

The wildest four days of the college football offseason are upon us. It’s officially talking season.

The 2017 SEC Media Days are held at a hotel in Hoover, Alabama from July 10 – 13.

First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday. Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.

Monday, July 10

Arkansas -- Bret Bielema

LSU -- Ed Orgeron

Tennessee -- Butch Jones

Tuesday, July 11

Florida -- Jim McElwain

Georgia -- Kirby Smart

Mississippi State -- Dan Mullen

Vanderbilt -- Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama -- Nick Saban

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops

Missouri -- Barry Odom

Texas A&M -- Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

Auburn -- Gus Malzahn

Ole Miss -- Hugh Freeze

South Carolina -- Will Muschamp

For a full schedule of appearances, including players, click here.

The @WAFB9Sports team is here in Hoover with the first TV tripod in place + ready to begin covering SEC Media Days. @9SportsDirector #LSU pic.twitter.com/Qd2NKUOfaC — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 9, 2017

LSU quarterback Danny Etling was in Hoover as part of the SEC Community Service, but is not on the LSU roster for interviews. Possibly because he hasn’t been named the starter yet.

Perhaps they want to keep him hungry for the position. Maybe they don’t want him getting questions about a back surgery he had earlier in the year. Last year, LSU’s returning veteran quarterback Brandon Harris wasn’t brought to SEC Media Day either.

D.J. Chark, Christian LaCouture, and Derrius Guice are the three LSU players we’ll be hearing from throughout the week.

SEC Media Days also plays a role in reopening old wounds. In LSU’s case it’ll be the tropical storm that moved through southeastern states last year. Hurricane Matthew disrupted a regular season game between LSU and the Florida Gators, which ended up being rescheduled to the end of the year and ended in an LSU loss.

Was LSU hard-headed about the make up of the game? These are questions Ed Orgeron and Jim McElwain will have to answer, and unlike in the debauchery from last year, Commissioner Greg Sankey won’t be on the microphone to answer it for them.

Alabama fans are expected to turn up in droves, and dressed creatively as their Crimson Tide come into Media Days the defending SEC Champions.

A seemingly annual occurance, Ole Miss is facing NCAA probation amidst serious cheating violations, and are expected to answer a lot of questions regarding the NCAA as they try to put the past behind them and move forward, into a 2017 season where they have announced it has self-imposed a one-year bowl ban.

Friday, coverage will switch to SWAC Media Day as the Southern Jaguars and defending champion and arch-rival Grambling University get ready for the last ever SWAC Championship game.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.