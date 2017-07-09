Man accused of raping family member at his workplace

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a family member.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

The victim told police that she went to Emanuel Johnson's workplace to pick up money. She says she had her 1-year-old child with her.

The victim claims Johnson forcible raped her while the child sat alone in her vehicle.

Johnson was questioned and claims that the two have had consenting sexual encounters on several occasions for the past two years.

Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree rape. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond is set at $50,000.

