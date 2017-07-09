Dog in roadway causes fatal crash

A dog is believed to be responsible for causing a crash that killed a 66-year-old man from St. Amant.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July. Investigators say Gary D. Fortney was driving his motorcycle on LA Hwy 934 (Gold Place Rd.) when a dog walked out on the road.

Fortney hit the dog, which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.

Although Fortney was wearing a helmet, his injuries were too severe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog also died and the owner was located.

The investigation is ongoing.

