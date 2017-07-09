FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chance increases mid afternoon

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are again expected Sunday afternoon.

The majority of the activity will be during the mid afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90°s with a heat index just reaching 100°.

Clouds and rain should help bring slightly cooler temperatures by mid to late afternoon. A few localized spots could receive a decent amount of rainfall as showers and storms could be heavy and slow moving Sunday.

One or two storms will have the potential of becoming strong with gusty winds and small hail. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

The pattern doesn't change too much as we move into the work week.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorm showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday. A weak high pressure will build by the end of the week decreasing rain chances some and increasing temperatures.

We could face the warmest temperatures of the summer so far by Friday.

By next weekend our next storms system looks to arrive bringing increased rain chances back into the forecast and allowing for afternoon temperatures to be slightly cooler.

