Multiple agencies investigating string of arsons at two Tangipahoa Walmart locations

Multiple agencies are investigating a string of arsons at two Walmart stores in Tangipahoa Parish.

Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer confirmed that there was a fire Saturday, July 8, at the Amite Walmart on W. Oak St. in the pool maintenance section at around 2:00 p.m. Officials have reason to believe the fire was intentionally set.

The employees at the store put out the fire before crews arrived, but the flames and smoke have caused chemical issues in the store.

Cutrer said the store in Amite would be closed for at least the rest of the day Saturday, but probably for a few days, because of chemicals in the air.

A hazardous materials crew responded to the incident to try and get the store cleaned and re-opened as early as tomorrow, but Walmart “isn’t a small space” and Cutrer expects it to be a multi-day process.

Hammond Fire Chief John Thomas said a second fire was set at the Walmart in Hammond on W. Thomas St. less than an hour after the fire in Amite, at around 2:50 p.m.

Thomas said pool chemicals were also set on fire at the Walmart in Hammond, creating a chlorine cloud, which can make breathing difficult. The Hammond store was evacuated and will be closed until at least Sunday morning, according to Thomas, after it is turned back over to Walmart corporate managers to ensure the store's safety. This would likely include changing air filters and swapping out products that may have been contaminated.

According to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, investigators believe both fires were connected and that theft appears to be the motive. Browning said there was another incident at the Ponchatoula Walmart a few weeks ago, but it is not clear if it is also connected.

Investigators say the nature of the how the fires were set led them to believe they were related.

Officials from multiple agencies are investigating the fires. The State Fire Marshal’s office is taking lead.

The public is encouraged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s office with any information that may help investigators in this case. Their number is (225) 925-4920.

