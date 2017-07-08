Man arrested for string of arsons at three Walmart locations

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are again expected Sunday afternoon.More >>
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are again expected Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible homicide Saturday afternoon.More >>
East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible homicide Saturday afternoon.More >>
Farmers and ranchers in 51 Louisiana parishes could be eligible for grants from a $10 million program aimed to help with recovery from last year's flooding.More >>
Farmers and ranchers in 51 Louisiana parishes could be eligible for grants from a $10 million program aimed to help with recovery from last year's flooding.More >>
An administrator at the Louisiana Supreme Court has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $116,000 from the court.More >>
An administrator at the Louisiana Supreme Court has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $116,000 from the court.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>