Louisiana Supreme Court supervisor embezzles $116K

A former payroll worker at the Louisiana Supreme Court has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $116,000 from the court.

Louisiana State Police say 38-year-old Misty Wood, of Meraux, had previously worked as a payroll and accounts payable supervisor and is accused of setting up fake judicial appointments and payments that went to bank accounts she controlled in Opelousas, Natchitoches and Greenwood, Mississippi.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the alleged crimes occurred between April 2016 and February. Wood was an employee from December 2015 to March.

The alleged fraud was discovered after the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office conducted a routine audit of pay records.

Wood, also known as Misty Corb, was arrested Thursday on 29 counts each of identity theft, computer fraud, malfeasance in office, public salary deduction and public payroll fraud. Bond was set at $72,500.

NOTE: In the original story, The Associated Press reported that Misty Wood was an administrator of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The story should have made clear that Wood had actually been employed as the payroll and accounts payable supervisor.

