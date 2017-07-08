Phone left in stolen car leads to armed robbery arrest

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery from early June.

According to an EBRSO arrest report, 22-year-old Leo Joseph Paul Jr., was arrested for forcing a man inside of his house at gunpoint with another suspect, tying him up with electrical cables, and stealing several items, including a Beretta firearm and two cars, a Corvette, and a BMW.

Deputies say the victim’s wife was able to track the thieves via an iPad and a cell phone, which led deputies to the abandoned Corvette on Plover St.

After searching the area, they found two men matching the description given by the victim, but after the victim was unable to identify 27-year-old Donnie Cavalier, deputies let him go.

Deputies say they found a cell phone in the stolen Corvette, and the phone number was traced back to Paul, who matched the description of one of the assailants. Paul was also wanted for stealing a gun that matched the description of one used to force the victim inside his home, according to the report.

Investigators say they matched a hand print on the stolen Corvette to Cavalier, and arrested him on June 13 on the same counts as Paul.

During questioning, Cavalier told detectives he had nothing to do with the robbery, and that the hand print got there when he saw the Corvette on the street and was asking the driver to turn down his music.

Deputies arrested Paul on Friday and booked him into Parish Prison on armed robbery, theft of a firearm, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, and false imprisonment.

