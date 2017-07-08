E. Feliciana Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

E. Feliciana Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible homicide Saturday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Jeffrey Travis, a male victim was shot at a home on Hwy. 960 near Clinton.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Louisiana State Police crime lab was working the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

