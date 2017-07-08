E. Feliciana Sheriffs identify man shot and killed near Clinton, offer reward

One man is dead after a shooting outside of his home Saturday afternoon.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeffrey Travis, a male victim, identified as 61-year-old Thomas Bass, was shot and killed outside of his home on Hwy. 960 near Clinton.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to solve this problem and get this to a conclusion, but as well, make sure that we take care of the people and that the people are safe,” said Sheriff Travis.

Louisiana State Police crime lab is assisting in the investigation, which East Feliciana officials are calling a homicide.

There is a $2,500 reward for any information pertaining to this case that could lead to the capture of the shooter.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.