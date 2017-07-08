E. Feliciana Sheriffs identify man shot and killed near Clinton, offer reward

The warm embrace of two strangers captured the hearts of thousands more than two weeks ago.More >>
East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible homicide Saturday afternoon.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 9.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
Have a business suit or work-appropriate dress that's tucked away in the back of your closet unused?More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
