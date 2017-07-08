Deputies seeking suspect for murder of 61-year-old man in E. Feliciana Parish

One man is dead after a shooting outside of his home Saturday afternoon.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, Thomas Bass, 61, was shot and killed outside of his home on Hwy. 960 near Clinton.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to solve this problem and get this to a conclusion, but as well, make sure that we take care of the people and that the people are safe,” said Sheriff Travis.

This is the first official homicide investigation for the parish so far this year.

Louisiana State Police crime lab is assisting in the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information pertaining to this case that could lead to the capture of the shooter. If you know anything that could help investigators, call (225) 344-7867.

