Man involved in 2016 fatal crash charged with negligent homicide

A man, who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash in 2016 claiming the life of a 25-year-old, has been arrested for negligent homicide, speeding and running a stop sign.

Police have in custody Brandon Canty, 29, of Baton Rouge after they say he was involved in a crash that ultimately killed Tonquincia Davis, of Baton Rouge.

On October 21, 2016, Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a fatal crash on Sherwood St. involving a 1999 Honda Accord and a 2012 Audi A7.

According to witnesses, Canty, the driver of the Audi, was speeding eastbound on Sherwood, ran a stop sign, and crashed into Davis’ Accord.

Police say the investigation confirmed the witnesses’ statements.

Authorities say Canty was travelling well over the speed limit and in a reckless manner. Using momentum formulas, investigating officers were able to determine the absolute slowest speed Canty was travelling was 49 mph. The resident street has a speed limit of 25 mph.

Authorities say the at-scene investigation, evidence from the scene, and witnesses statements all were grounds for belief.

On June 29, a warrant was signed for the Canty’s arrest. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday July 7.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office inmate list, Canty was released on a $58,000 bond the same day.

RELATED STORY:

25-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in fatal crash

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.