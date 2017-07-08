Shelter in place lifted in Iberville Parish after chemical release; All clear at Olin Chemical

A man, who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash in 2016 claiming the life of a 25-year-old, has been arrested for negligent homicide, speeding and running a stop sign.More >>
Officials say an all clear has been issued for chlorine release at Olin Chemical and the shelter in place has been lifted for areas of St. Gabriel in Iberville.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, July 8.More >>
A flash flood warning has been issued for several parishes throughout Louisiana as rains are off to an earlier than expected start on Saturday morning.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is now behind bars on 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles, reports the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
