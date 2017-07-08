BREAKING: All clear at Olin Chemical, shelter in place remains for areas of Iberville Parish chemical release

There is a shelter in place for areas of St. Gabriel in Iberville Parish for a Chemical release of Chlorine at Olin Chemical on LA-75.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, July 8.More >>
A flash flood warning has been issued for several parishes throughout Louisiana as rains are off to an earlier than expected start on Saturday morning.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is now behind bars on 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles, reports the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Allergy sufferers have it tough during the summer, particularly those allergic to insect stings. With summer being the peak season for bee, wasp, yellow jacket, and hornet bites, allergists are now being forced to change patient treatment due to a 35 percent shortage in an antidote.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
Rumors have been swirling Saturday morning of a $1 million donation from former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph to MLGW to help pay people's bills.More >>
