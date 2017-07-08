BREAKING: All clear at Olin Chemical, shelter in place remains for areas of Iberville Parish chemical release

Officials have confirmed all things are cleared but there is a shelter in place that will remain for areas of St. Gabriel in Iberville Parish for a Chemical release of Chlorine at Olin Chemical on LA-75.



On the morning of Saturday, July 8 an emergency message was sent from the Iberville Parish Council's office of Emergency Preparedness.



There has been a chemical release of Chlorine at Olin Chemical 4205 Hwy 75.



All residents of the following locations are advised to stay indoors and shut all doors and windows:

Hwy 75 from LSU Ag Rd. to Point Clair Rd.,

Point Clair Rd to south of Maryland St.

Hwy 30 from Hwy 74 to 4250 Hwy 30.

Also residents are advised to turn off their air conditioning or heating units, close windows and turn off attic fans.

Iberville Sheriff Office was asked by Olin Chemical to block off 2 miles of road around the plant.

Officials say five people received medical attention at the facility, while Acadian ambulance confirms there were no injuries requiring transportation to a hospital.

As of 11 a.m., Sheriff says the release is contained and the shelter in place will remain for the time being. Roads will also remain shut down.

According to officials, the chlorine release occurred around 9:42 a.m., setting off emergency sirens around the plant.

Officials urges residents to please avoid unnecessary use of your telephone.

